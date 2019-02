WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this Friday edition of 2 The Rescue, we want you to meet Pebbles and Bam Bam. They are eight weeks old twins who are now ready to be adopted. You can meet them tomorrow, January 26, at the Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation in Winston-Salem from noon-3:00 p.m. They are located at 311 Harvey Street in Winston-Salem. Let's get Pebbles and Bam Bam adopted!