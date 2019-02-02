GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Sage. She is an eleven month old female retriever mix. She has a sweet personality and loves to cuddle. Sage walks fairly well on a leash but could use a little more puppy training. Sage went home to what she thought was going to be her forever home and had to come back because she did not like her cat siblings. So maybe a home with no cats may be a good idea.

If you think Sage could be the new best friend you have been looking for then can meet her at one of SPCA of the Triad's fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

You can also go to their website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

SPCA of the Triad Pet Fairs

Pet Adoption Fair @ Pet Smart

Saturday, February 2

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair @ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, February 2

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair @ Petco

Sunday, February 3

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W Wendover Ave

Greensboro, NC 27407