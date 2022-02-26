2 the Rescue: Meet Temptation

That sunshine you need on any rainy day!

If you need sunshine for any rainy day, meet Temptation!

Our friends at Burlington Animal Services said he's super sweet, smart, and very snuggly. Temptation is outgoing and has a great personality. He befriends everyone he meets.

Temptation is said to be housetrained, walks well on a leash, and sits for treats. Temptation plays nicely with other dogs, and also likes to chill on the couch.

If Temptation sounds like the company you've been looking for, reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet him in person.