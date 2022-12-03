2 the Rescue: Meet Midnight!

He’ll befriend any pet or person.

Meet Midnight!

He's around a year old, and is very sweet! Midnight is a little shy but is dog friendly, and would benefit from being around other dogs. He'd also do good with school-aged kids.

He loves to play outside and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's still learning that a leash is a good thing.

Midnight would be a great addition to any family. If he sounds like the company you'd like to keep, reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet Midnight in person!