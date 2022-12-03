2 the Rescue: Meet Midnight!

Meet Midnight!
He's around a year old, and is very sweet! Midnight is a little shy but is dog friendly, and would benefit from being around other dogs. He'd also do good with school-aged kids.
He loves to play outside and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he's still learning that a leash is a good thing.
Midnight would be a great addition to any family. If he sounds like the company you'd like to keep, reach out to our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet Midnight in person!
Let's get Midnight adopted!