A cute girl with an infectious heart ready to find her forever home!

This is Naomi. She's around three years old. Somehow she got lost and found herself with our friends at the Burlington Animal Services.

She's a very pretty girl with an infectious smile. She's 40-pounds and is said to be friendly, loving, and playful. Naomi also likes kids and does well around cats.

If Naomi sounds like the friend you've been waiting for, contact Burlington Animal Services to meet her.