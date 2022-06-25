2 The Rescue: Meet Nola

The energetic girl looking for an active family

Meet Nola, the 6-month-old Plott Hound mix looking for her forever home. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say she has a big personality and a lot of energy for her new family.

She loves exploring and going on walks, so if you need a hiking buddy, she's your girl! Since Nola is still a puppy she needs a family with patience and time to train her and improve her manners.

Here's a hint: cheese gets her attention if you need a bribing reward.