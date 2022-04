The affectionate boy looking for a forever friend

This is 5-year-old Parker. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he will be a loyal and faithful companion to his new family. He's house trained, good with kids, and affectionate.

Parker gets along with everyone he meets including other dogs and cats. He's about 50 pounds and enjoys car rides and long walks.

If Parker sounds like the pet of your dreams...contact Burlington Animal Services and meet him.