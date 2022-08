She wants all your love and attention

Meet Patch, she's a 6-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say she's super sweet and love attention.

Patch enjoys leisurely walks and does well on a leash. Patch would do well as the only dog in the household and one with older children.

If Patch sounds like the missing piece to your family contact the SPCA of the triad for a meet-and-greet.