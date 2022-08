Super sweet, cute, and ready to meet you

Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy.

They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses.

He's a goofy and fun dog looking to warm you home with love.