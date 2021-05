Let's get Landry adopted!

Meet Landry!

He's a eight-year-old beagle mix. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he has a gentle personality and would love a laid back companion.

Landry does well on a leash and loves to go on walks.

If he sounds like the bud you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad to meet him!