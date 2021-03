He hopes to snuggle his way into your heart!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Mysterio. He is four-years-old and about 34 pounds. Our friends at the Rockingham County Shelter say he loves to snuggle. He's heartworm negative and already neutered.

This love bug is looking for the perfect home and it could be yours!

If he pulls at your heartstrings, you can adopt him for $75 which includes his microchip and vaccinations. Get in touch with the Rockingham County Animal Shelter if you're interested.