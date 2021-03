This tiny but mighty fellow is looking for a partner!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Rico! He's a beagle, chihuahua mix, and a little over two-months-old.

Animal Rescue & Foster Program says he was the only boy in his litter. He's small but mighty! Rico is up to date on all of his shots and will be neutered soon.

He's looking for a forever home and that could be yours!

To meet Rico, he's at the Animal Adoption & Rescue Foundation. They're on Harvey Street in Winston-Salem. You can call or find the application online.