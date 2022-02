The playful pup looking to live in an energetic home.

Meet Poncho!

He's one-and-a-half years old. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a love bug and a goofball. Poncho loves attention and wags his tail when excited.

Poncho will do well in a home where he gets lots of exercise and attention.

If Poncho's smile made your heart skip a beat, contact our friends at Burlington Animal Services to meet him.