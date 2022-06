Your carpool pal looking for his forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

This is Rex! He's a 10-year-old fawn-lab mix. He's about 60 pounds with a gentle personality.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he loves a good rub. He thanks you with a loving smile.

Rex pulls on a leash at first if he's really motivated to go somewhere, but settles down when the walk starts. Rex loves car rides too so include him on those summer road trips.

If Rex sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the triad!