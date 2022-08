Take her home…and even to the beach

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play.

Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative.

If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring home, or even to the beach, contact Guilford County Animals Services.