2 the rescue: Susie Q!

The bubbly girl with enough energy for the whole house!

Example video title will go here for this video

This is Susie Q, she's a peppy 8-year-old girl who will make anyone smile.

Susie Q loves to play in the yard and watch movies with her person. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she's sweet, wiggly, and goofy.

Susie Q is a people-pup but is picky around other dogs. Therefore think about having a meet and greet with other pets before having her over for a full play date.

If this spunky girl sounds like the friend you'd like to have, contact Burlington Animal Services to meet her.