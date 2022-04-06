x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Show

2 the rescue: Susie Q!

The bubbly girl with enough energy for the whole house!

More Videos

This is Susie Q, she's a peppy 8-year-old girl who will make anyone smile.

Susie Q loves to play in the yard and watch movies with her person. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say she's sweet, wiggly, and goofy.

Susie Q is a people-pup but is picky around other dogs. Therefore think about having a  meet and greet with other pets before having her over for a full play date.

If this spunky girl sounds like the friend you'd like to have, contact Burlington Animal Services to meet her.

Let's get Susie Q adopted!