2 The Rescue: Meet Teddy

Meet Teddy! He's a seven-and-a-half-year-old English Bulldog mix.

Teddy is incredibly sweet and loving. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he loves to be the center of attention, so he will do well as the only pet in his forever home.

Teddy loves to be petted, and be fed tasty treats. Don't let his age fool you either, Teddy is playful and has an energetic personality. Teddy is also crate trained.