The three-year tabby hoping to make your home happy

He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys.

They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.

If Whiskers sounds like the purrr-fect cat to keep you company, contact Guilford County Animal Services to meet him.