2 the Rescue: Meet Winnie!

You may have heard of Winnie the Pooh now meet Winnie the pooch.
She's a one-year-old labrador retriever/terrier mix.
Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say she's a sweet girl who loves affection and snuggles. She thinks she's a big lap dog. Winnie is typically quiet but very smart and house-trained. Winnie does well with other dogs but is said to be selective about her friends. So if you have other pets, a meet-and-greet would be required.
If Winnie is melting your heart reach out to the SPCA of the Triad to meet her.
Let's get Winnie adopted.