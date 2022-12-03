x
2 the Rescue: Meet Winnie!

The sweetest pet to join your family.

You may have heard of Winnie the Pooh now meet Winnie the pooch.

She's a one-year-old labrador retriever/terrier mix.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say she's a sweet girl who loves affection and snuggles. She thinks she's a big lap dog. Winnie is typically quiet but very smart and house-trained. Winnie does well with other dogs but is said to be selective about her friends. So if you have other pets, a meet-and-greet would be required.

If Winnie is melting your heart reach out to the SPCA of the Triad to meet her.

Let's get Winnie adopted.

