2 The Rescue: Meet Winston

This older guy will mesh well with your family.

Winston is a seven-year-old lab greyhound mix. Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say he's a sweet older gentleman. He's very high spirited.

Winston works well on a leash and knows his manners. He still has some energy in him. He likes to run, play and explore.

Winston has been with the SPCA of Triad for a little over a year and is ready to meet his fur-ever family in his new home.

If that home is yours, and Winston sounds like the friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the triad .