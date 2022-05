This smart cat that loves snacks and snuggles

Meet Zeno, he's a handsome three-year-old cat.

Our friends at the SPCA of the triad say he's very sweet and smart and will do anything for snacks and snuggles.

Zeno takes a second to warm up to new friends, but after that, will constantly be by your side.

If Zeno sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the triad!