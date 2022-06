The calm, cattle-dog mix looking for her forever home

Example video title will go here for this video

Meet Dixie! She's a 6-year-old cattle dog mix.

Our friends at the Guilford county animal services say she's super sweet and loves to chill out. Dixie would do well in a home with calm children or older people.

She has some signs of hip dysplasia or arthritis, but she doesn't let this slow her down at all.

If Dixie sounds like the company you'd like to keep, contact Guilford county animal services.