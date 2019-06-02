GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today marks the 2-year anniversary of 36-year-old Renata Marshall's murder.

Police say someone shot and killed Marshall overnight at the River Birch Apartments on North Swing Road in Greensboro.

Witnesses say they heard about 10 gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Marshall unresponsive in her apartment.

She was pronounced dead moments later.

During the investigation, officers found several shell casings inside of the apartment.

Little information is known in the case.

Police do not have any suspects or motive at this time.

After pressing for justice for 2 years, the victim's family is now pleading for the public's help.

"You should take nobody's life. You cant give life, only God can," said Malissa Pinnix, the victim's sister. "So, somebody, please , out there that you know , please give my family some closure. Please give her kids some closure. They deserve that."

Marshall was a sister, daughter, mother, and a beloved friend.

She left behind three children and a grandchild.

The family is sending a message to the people responsible for the deadly shooting.

"We wake up each morning, hoping and praying that we'll hear something that day. That day has not come," said Pinnix. "But, whoever killed my sister, I'll forgive you because I want to go to Heaven, but I don't want you to rest. I want you to be charged for what you did."

If you have any information, call the Greensboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers.