GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to back to school is on.

Guilford County students in year-round schools go back the first week of August and students on a regular calendar go back at the end of the month.

But there's a lot for parents to do beforehand.

In this week's 2 Your Well-Being partnership with Cone Health, Dr. Mark Bucy with Premier Pediatrics in Eden talks about vaccines.

Dr. Bucy says vaccines are important because vaccines prevent the spread of contagious, dangerous, and even deadly diseases.

"These include measles, polio, mumps, chickenpox, whooping cough, diphtheria, and HPV," said Dr. Bucy.

Dr. Bucy says there is a lot of misinformation out there about vaccines and its led to the surge of Measles cases in the U.S.

"Vaccines can save your child's life. Especially recently, with what we're seeing with the Measles. According to the CDC, there are 1,148 cases as of July 18, 2019. There are none in North Carolina so far, but vigilance is needed with vaccines," said Bucy.

You also want to make sure you have your child's ears and eyes tested as well as any sports physicals during their regular checkups.

