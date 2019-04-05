Whether you're looking for a new home or just a way to spice up your own, this is for you! The 2019 Triad Parade of Homes is open May 4-5. Homes are open from 1-5 each day.

Members of the Greensboro Builders Association bring you the semi-annual event every year. It provides an opportunity for potential buyers to see new homes or current owners to see the latest in home design trends and amenities. Many of those features include open floor plans, large master suites, gourmet kitchens, and outdoor living spaces.

For homes located throughout Guilford County, information can be found on the GBA website at www.GreensboroBuilders.org. The 2019 Parade of Homes magazine is available at all Parade homes, as well as area Harris Teeter and Lowe's Home Improvement stores.

