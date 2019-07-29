GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time to think about back-to-school.
WFMY News 2 is holding its 23rd annual "Tools for School" drive.
It's all about providing basic school supplies to help children succeed in the classroom.
The "Tools For School" drive kicks off on Tuesday, July 30th and runs through August 27th.
You can lend a helping hand by dropping off school supplies in the "Tools for School" bins while shopping at participating Walmart stores.
You can also invite your business, church or civic organization to hold a "Tools for School" collection drive.
It's easy to organize a school supply collection drive.
All of the school supplies collected through "Tools for School" stay in the communities in which they are collected, for distribution by local school districts.
Since 1996, more than 675,000 students have benefited from "Tools for School."
Walmart, Box Board Products, and Walker's Express, Inc. are proud partners of the 2019 WFMY News 2 "Tools for School" campaign.
Tools for School Wish List
- Backpacks
- Crayons
- Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)
- Colored Markers
- Black and Blue Ink Pens
- Hole Reinforcers
- Colored Pencils
- Pocket Folders
- #2 Pencils Rulers
- Student Safety Scissors
- Highlighters
- Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)
- T134 Calculator
- Marble Composition Books (black & white)
- Graph Paper
- Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)
- Glue Sticks
- T183 Scientific Calculator
- Subject Dividers
- Erasers, pencil top
- Erasers, pink pearl
- Pencil Bags
- 6" Protractor/Compass
- Index Cards
- Assignment Book
- Pencil Sharpener
- Sticky Notes
Miscellaneous Items for the Classroom:
- Band-Aids
- Paper Plates
- Hand Sanitizer
- Box of Tissue
- Paper Towels
- Dry Erase Markers
- Zip-log bags (quart or gallon size)
- Wipes
Tools for School Collection Sites:
Randolph County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1132
- 1226 East Dixie Drive
- Asheboro, NC 27203
- (336) 626-0004
- Walmart Supercenter Store #2704
- 1021 High Point Road
- Randleman, NC 27317
- (336) 495-6278
Guilford County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1287
- 3141 Garden Road
- Burlington, NC 27215
- (336) 584-6400
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3612
- 530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road
- Burlington, NC 27217
- (336) 226-1819
- Walmart Store #1498
- 3738 N. Battleground Ave.
- Greensboro, NC 27410
- (336) 282-6754
- Walmart Supercenter Store #5320
- 121 W. Elmsley Drive
- Greensboro, NC 27406
- (336) 370-0775
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1842
- 4424 West Wendover Avenue
- Greensboro, NC 27407
- (336) 292-5070
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3658
- 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.
- Greensboro, NC 27405
- (336) 375-5445
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1613
- 2628 South Main Street
- High Point, NC 27263
- (336) 869-9633
Forsyth County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1849
- 320 East Hanes Mill Road
- Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- (336) 377-9194
- Walmart Supercenter Store #2472
- 4550 Kester Mill Road
- Winston-Salem, NC 27103
- (336) 760-9868
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3626
- 3475 Parkway Village Ct.
- Winston-Salem, NC 27127
- (336) 771-1011
- Walmart Supercenter Store #2793
- 1130 South Main Street
- Kernersville, NC 27284
- (336) 992-2343
- Walmart Supercenter Store #6789
- 204 Ingram Drive
- King, NC 27021
- (336) 296-6041
Davidson County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1322
- 160 Lowes Boulevard
- Lexington, NC 27292
- (336) 243-3051
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3503
- 1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1
- Thomasville, NC 27360
- (336) 474-2239
Rockingham County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3305
- 6711 NC Highway 135
- Mayodan, NC 27027
- (336-548-6540
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3304
- 1624 NC #14 Highway
- Reidsville, NC 27320
- (336) 349-6569
Alamance County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #5346
- 1318 Mebane Oaks Road
- Mebane, NC 27302
- (919) 304-0171
Davie County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1096
- 261 Cooper Creek Drive
- Mocksville, NC 27028
- (336) 751-1266
Patrick County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3770
- 19265 Jeb Stuart Highway
- Stuart, VA 24171
- (276) 694-2520
How to organize a school supply collection drive:
- Set up a Tools for School Collection Box and collect supplies (you can determine the length of your campaign). School supplies are needed throughout the school year.
- Snap a photo of your Collection Box and collection partners and send to myphotos@wfmy.com and to dpickett@wfmy.com.
- Deliver your supplies for Guilford County Schools to the Teacher Supply Warehouse – 311 E Pomona Drive – Greensboro, NC during normal business hours M-F (8am – 5pm). A list of Triad school systems is provided in the event you want to support the schools in your local community.
- Contact Dona Pickett at 336.379-5704 or dpickett@wfmy.com for additional information.