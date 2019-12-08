WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's that time of year again.

HanesBrands is holding it's 29th Annual Mega Warehouse Sale.

The sale kicks off on Tuesday, August 13th and runs through Saturday, August 17th at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each day, shoppers will be able to purchase a number of brands.

That includes Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, Maidenform and more.

All of the items will be tagged $10 or below.

Only cash and credit cards will be accepted, and all sales are final.

"This will be our biggest sale yet," said Missy Sage, vice president of retail operations. "And with new items available every day, shoppers may consider stopping by more than once."

Shoppers can also follow the flash sale on Facebook.

During the sale, HanesBrands will post information about new items as they drop, great deals, and other information.