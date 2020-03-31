GREENSBORO, N.C. — It can be a difficult time for parents as they are working from home and taking care of their kids who are also at home.

We've come up with 3 ways you can help your kids conquer the coronavirus.

One is to keep them entertained, and Dolly Parton can help!

On Monday, she announced that every Thursday night she will be reading bedtime stories in what she's calling "Goodnight with Dolly."

Secondly, you want your kids to stay safe during this outbreak. A huge part of that is washing your hands.

We know it can be tough to get your kids to practice good hygiene sometimes so Elmo is lending a helping hand.

Sesame Street is releasing new videos featuring Elmo and Cookie Monster showing kids how to wash their hands the proper way.

One of Elmo's signature songs about brushing your teeth, "Brushy Brush," has now been updated to "Washy Wash."

Lastly, sometimes we just need a good snack for the soul. Girl Scout cookies are always a great option, but with social distancing they're having to change things up.

Thankfully, it will be super easy because you'll now be able to order your kid's favorite cookie flavor online and have it delivered straight to your door!

Girl Scouts are also encouraging anyone that buys cookies to donate some to health care workers as well to share smiles with everyone.