GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though Christmas Day is about two months away, some people are already looking to purchase the perfect holiday gift!

According to a recent National Retail Federation survey, 39 percent of holiday shoppers said they would start buying holiday items before November, while 43 percent are waiting until at least November and 18 percent are waiting until December.

"Consumers are in good financial shape and willing to spend a little more on gifts for the special people in their lives this holiday season," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. "Retailers are fully prepared to meet the needs of holiday shoppers looking for that perfect mix of sales, quality and selection."

This holiday season, NRF found that consumers plan to spend a total of $1,048 on average for items, such as decorations, candy, gifts as well as other purchases for themselves and their families.

Holiday shoppers plan to spread their shopping across multiple channels and types of stores.

"Younger consumers are helping drive the spending increase this year," said Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. "They're not just spending on their immediate family members, they're also treating their larger circle of co-workers and friends to gifts."

If you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, you might want to consider visiting the "Holiday Market" at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The Holiday Market is the Triad's Complete Holiday Experience and this year marks the Holiday Market's 30th Anniversary Celebration.

You'll find food, fashion, gift, music, and everything else you need to make your holidays bright.

The exciting Christmas extravaganza kicks off the holiday season with specialty gift stores, fashion jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, holiday decorations and ideas, home accessories and décor, food and wine sampling, and of course, Santa!

Here's the Holiday Market Schedule:

November 1, 2019– Fri. (10am – 9pm)

November 2, 2019– Sat. (9am – 7pm)

November 3, 2019– Sun. (11am – 5pm)

The Holiday Market will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum's Special Events Center located at 1921 W Gate City Blvd.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6.

For more information about the Holiday Market or to purchase tickets, click here.