GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival in Upstate New York.

On August 15, 1969, about half a million people flocked to the three-day event filled with music and peace.

Despite the last-minute venue change, bad weather, and bumper-to-bumper traffic, the music festival was marked as a major success.

A total of 32 musicians performed at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead, Joan Baez, The Who, and other iconic acts.

Woodstock officially ended after Hendrix left the stage on the third day of the event.

Cities and towns across the nation plan on holding events and festivities today to remember the legacy of Woodstock.

If you want to go back in time to Woodstock, you might want to consider visiting Buffalo Boogie Records on Pomona Drive in Greensboro.

Mike Moore is the owner and says the record shop houses a number of Woodstock memorabilia, music, and much more.

