GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are a classic car lover then we have a jam packed fun weekend for you. Two local car shows cover both Chevys and Mustangs!

First up there's The Triad Chevy Car Show is this weekend Saturday June 15th at Bill Black Chevrolet from 8am to 3pm. There will be live music, food and cash prizes and drawings.

And then the Ford guys do their thing! The Gate City Triad Mustang Car Show is this weekend Saturday June 15th at Home Depot on Wendover Ave. from 8am to 3pm. There will be live music, food and about 200 classic cars. All non-perishable food items will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.