Greensboro group gives away 200 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables

Pick up your box of free fresh fruits and veggies Friday, Sept. 4th at the Hayes Taylor YMCA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Free food giveaways begin Friday, Sept. 4 in Greensboro. The 200 food boxes will be distributed to people in neighborhoods that lack grocery stores or have other food insecurities.

Each box will contain an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables to feed several members in a household.

The Greensboro Alumnae Delta Cultural Enrichment Center, Inc. is providing the boxes thanks to the CARES Grant from Guilford County. The group will be handing out 200 boxes of food multiple times in the following Greensboro zip codes: 27401, 27405, 27406, and 27407.

The first giveaway of boxes is Friday, September 4 for people living in the 27406 zip code. You do not need to sign up, but you do need to bring your license or identification.

The giveaway is at the Hayes Taylor YMCA from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The YMCA is located at 2630 Florida Street in Greensboro.