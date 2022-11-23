Guilford County family honors their late son with charity football game

The Robertson family lost their only son Cameron in a tragic accident last year. This Friday they'll hold the Cameron Sports Agency's 2nd Turkey Bowl in his honor

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County family is turning their grief into giving this Thanksgiving.

The Robertson family lost their only son Cameron in a tragic accident last year. That Thanksgiving, mom Kia and dad Omar started a foundation in their son's honor.

"Cameron was a brilliant 6-year-old boy who loved playing basketball, baseball, and football. He was starting to make new friends on a new football team," said Cameron's mom, Kia Robertson.

Cameron's parents, Kia and her husband Omar, started a foundation in their son's honor. The foundation is hosting the Second Annual Cameron Sports Academy Turkey Bowl on Friday, November 25, 2022. Roberston said the boys and girls ages 5 to 12 can play flag football and celebrate Cam's life while the Robertsons can continue to heal.

"Every day is a struggle. I wake up, and I'm still in disbelief. No one imagines living without a child," said Robertson. "We are keeping his name alive, giving back to the community, and keeping Cameron included in our day-to-day lives!"

The 2nd Annual Cameron Sports Academy Turkey Bowl flag football game will take place on Friday, November 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, and you can sign up now.

Call Gibsonville Parks and Recreation at (336) 449-7241 or email info@cameronsports.com. You can also go here for more information.