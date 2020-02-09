Health is wealth! Three critical tips for total wellness!

Money expert, Ja'Net Adams offers three critical tips to achieving both financial and physical wealth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health is wealth and this thought goes deeper than the $2 Aspirin you purchased at the store. This is about total wealth which could mean a healthy bank account as well as a healthy body.

Money expert Ja'Net Adams offers some insight based on a CNBC report that says a couple in retirement will end up spending $285,000 on healthcare. "Women will spend $150,000 while men will spend $135,000," said Adams. "Looking at these numbers it is easy to see that health is wealth and I want to share a few tips on how to win at both."

Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor, offers three tips to achieve both physical and financial health.

1. Get moving

"You don't have to run a marathon everyday or lift weights. You can get started by just moving 30 minutes a day. The thirty minutes could be walking around a track or just in front of your TV during every commercial break. If exercising in the past has been a struggle for you then ask a friend to join you in person or virtually," said Adams.

2. Brighten up your plate

"Eating right is the hardest thing for me to do when it comes to my health and I know I am not alone. In order to fix this, I started adding different vegetables to my dinner routine. Soon I was fixing side dishes that had every bright color vegetable I could find in the produce aisle. Now both my kids and I are eating more vegetables on a daily basis," said Adams.

3. Protect yourself