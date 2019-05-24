GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show team turned the page on its 28th and final reading assembly of the 2018-2019 school year, taking a love of reading to an energetic group of young students at Alamance Elementary.

"Being able to see some real-life professionals -- people they see on TV every day who read in their real-life careers and know how important that is -- I think it really sparks that excitement and interest in keeping that interest (in reading) going every summer for students," said principal Scott Winslow.

The students pledged to keep reading at least 30 minutes every day during the summer break. As a reward, the Good Morning Show team brought a special surprise.

Winslow acknowledged his school's media center has one of the oldest collections of books in Guilford County Schools. Thus, WFMY News 2 secured a $5,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation to purchase hundreds of new, hardback books for students.

WFMY News 2 and the TEGNA Foundation are thrilled their gift will inspire students to explore the depths of their imagination in brand new stories.

Students couldn't contain their excitement and eagerly are looking forward to next school year.