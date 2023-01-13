Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. inspires community service through MLK Freedom Walk

The Beta Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting the MLK Freedom walk Monday to continue Dr. King’s work and give back to those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Beta Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. encourages you to walk in Dr. King's legacy.

The chapter's members are drawing inspiration from Dr. King's decades of leadership, community service, and a message of unity to continue his work and help those in need.

The sorority, rooted in service, is celebrating Dr. King's legacy with its first annual Freedom Walk and paper goods donation drive to support children experiencing homelessness in Guilford County.

"Bring paper products and food gift cards to donate, and plan to use both your hands and feet to place items in trucks. We are going to drive them right over to the organization so they can instantly help children in need," said Dr. Sheila Gothard, the chapter's Uplifting Our Community Initiative chair.

You're encouraged to bring paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, sanitary napkins, or food gift cards with you to the walk. Respected community leader and humanitarian Shirley Frye will share a brief inspirational message prior to the walk.

"Martin Luther King Day brings the community together. We have young adults and children to senior citizens who benefit from giving back. We all get together for one cause, and I believe that's one of the visions Dr. King had for us," said Anissa Bledsoe, President, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. Beta Iota Omega Chapter."

"Dr. King once said, 'Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?' This day of service activity offers an opportunity to serve those in need, be inspired, and get some exercise and fresh air in a safe environment," said Bledsoe.

You can take part in Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy Monday at the chapter's first-time event. You can register for the MLK Freedom Walk starting at 10:30 am at Country Park in Greensboro.