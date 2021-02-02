How to cope when your loved is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

A diagnosis can bring more than physical challenges, but also emotional ones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most people tend to think of getting older as physically slowing down, retiring at the beach and growing old with their partner. You don’t think about having debilitating health issues.

In an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, legendary singer, Tony Bennett’s wife, revealed that her husband has been battling Alzheimer’s disease for the past four years.

Accepting and coping with the reality of your loved one being afflicted by a form of dementia such as Alzheimer’s is a challenge many families go through. According to the World Health Organization, close to 50 million people have dementia, with Alzheimer’s as the most common form of dementia.

There can be a swarm of emotions when your loved one is initially diagnosed. Common emotions such as shock, denial, anger, sadness. Fear can be an overriding emotion as the exact trajectory of the disease and its long-term impact on their loved one is unknown.

Science gives a foundation of the disease and its course. However, how it will unfold for your loved one is unknown. Many people understand that dementia impacts memory, but don’t really know or understand that the body can eventually not function as well – everyday activities such as walking, talking, eating, self-care.

It’s natural to be scared of such a diagnosis. Keep in the mind, the more you know the less scary it can become. What happens is when you get bad news, you default to thinking the worst.

Instead, learn everything you can about the progression, what you can do to help slow the progression, talk to others to know you’re not alone.

Until you adjust to the diagnosis, you might show your emotions when you’re with your loved one. It can be emotional for both of you. Honesty and transparency about your feelings go a long while. Provide support. It’s ok not to know all the answers.

It’s a process and you’ll both figure out the path forward with the help of their medical providers. Ask your loved ones what they need or want from you. Let them talk. This will give you guidance on ways to provide meaningful support to them.

For more resources surrounding an Alzheimer's diagnosis, visit the website of the Western Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association here in North Carolina. There is a 24/7 hotline open for anyone going through memory loss, caregivers and health professionals. You can call 800-272-3900.