GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the American Heart Association, on average, someone dies of cardiovascular disease every 38 seconds.

Cardiovascular disease can refer to a number of conditions, such as heart disease, heart attack, stroke, heart failure, arrhythmia, heart valve problems, and other life-threatening health concerns.

You can fight the alarming statistics by living a healthier life and creating lasting change.

The American Heart Association recently announced the month of November as "Eat Smart Month."

The nationwide awareness campaign focuses on the idea that making small, simple, and healthier changes today can create a difference for generations to come.

The approach is simple: Eat smart. Add color. Move more. Be well.

Health officials say the mantra breaks down the essential principles of real eating healthy, including adding more colorful fruits and veggies, being more physically active, and creating an overall healthy lifestyle including sleep, mindfulness, stress management, mental health, social connection, and more.

Healthy For Good is a movement of everyday people everywhere who are committing to improve their health in simple, innovative and sustainable ways.

If you want to be healthy for good, the American Heart Association is willing to help with shareable heart-healthy recipes, easy exercise routines, and more.

To learn more about joining the movement and celebrating Eat Smart Month in your workplace, school, community, or family, click here.