Veteran help wanted: 30+ employers hiring NC military and spouses

American Heroes for NC lined up 30+ employers with jobs for hire now. An extra perk? Complimentary tickets to the Army-WFU game.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Honoring our heroes goes well beyond Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July, especially in a state with more than 640,000 veterans -- an estimated 8% of the population -- who are highly desired the employee-focused jobs market.

Circle Oct. 7 on the calendar -- the Greensboro-based veterans' non-profit American Heroes for NC (AH4NC) is partnering with Veterans Bridge Home to host its first, full-scale event since the pandemic began and has onboarded employers from all across the country to make it a success.

"We've got 30, almost 35 employers, who've told us they have 3,000 open jobs that are perfect for veterans. The employers already have a history of hiring veterans, so they're going to bring with them veterans who are actually working at the company, so those veterans can network with the transitioning veterans," explained AH4NC president Jim Hoffman.

The positions range from entry level to executive from national, state and local employers. They are recruiting not only veterans but also their spouses.

"The point is, the whole family is in it (military service), and they move around so rapidly that, quite often, the spouses don't have an opportunity to find a new role," Hoffman said.

Participants must register for the event, and a pre-requisite for registration is applying to at least one of the available jobs (listed on the EventBrite page).

Event details:

Friday, Oct. 7

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem

Networking: 1 p.m.

Happy Hour: 4-6 p.m.

The first 200 attendees to the networking event will get free tickets to the Army vs. Wake Forest University football game the following day, Oct. 8.

List of employers hiring:

* ABB

* Advance Auto Parts

* Amazon

* Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

* Bank of America

* Caliber Collision

* Coca Cola Bottling Consolidated

* Cone Health

* Cook & Boardman Group

* EMCOR Companies of the Carolinas

* FedEx Ground

* Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

* Home Depot

* Horizon Strategies

* Lincoln Financial

* Lockheed Martin Corporation

* Lowes

* NC Department of Safety

* Novant Health

* Patterson Pope

* Pep Boys

* Pepsico

* Prior Service Recruiters (Guard/Reserve)

* Proctor & Gamble

* Rhoworld

* Spectrum

* Truist

* USAA

* Volvo Group Truck Operations