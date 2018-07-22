You still have three chances to catch the final acts of the American Music Series hosted by the School of the Arts. Wiley Hausam, Curator of the show and Managing Director of Performance Facilities at the School, is joining the Good Morning Show to tell us about the three diverse concerts coming up.

All events start at 7:30 p.m. at UNCSA’s Stevens Center at 405 West Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets range from $17 to $78 and are on sale online or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945.

Catch the following performances this week:

Las Cafeteras - Thursday, July 26

Born and raised east of the Los Angeles River, Las Cafeteras are remixing roots music and telling modern-day stories. The group creates a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East L.A. sound and positive message. Their Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes deliver inspiring lyrics that document stories of a community seeking love and justice. Using traditional Son Jarocho instruments like the jarana, requinto, quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (a wooden platform), Las Cafeteras sing in English, Spanish, and Spanglish, and add a remix of sounds from rock to hip-hop to rancheras. Las Cafeteras use music as a vehicle to build bridges among different cultures and communities, and create “a world where many worlds fit.” The L.A. Times described them as a “uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock … live, they’re magnetic.”

Anna & Elizabeth - Saturday, July 28

Anna & Elizabeth combine two powerful and very distinct voices to express their deep love of the music, singing and people of the Appalachian Mountains. Anna Roberts-Gevalt is a voracious and curious musician who nestles in the space between ancient ballads and new sounds. Elizabeth LaPrelle is a world-renowned ballad singer who resides on a farm in Rural Retreat, Va. With their album, “The Invisible Comes to Us” on Smithsonian Folkways, Anna & Elizabeth reveal what they find buried between the lines of traditional music. The result is an immersive, novelistic and groundbreaking exploration of old and nearly forgotten songs. This is not an exercise in nostalgia. It is a selection of music where the sounds themselves are integral to the retelling of these tales, alongside the sometimes cryptic and complex narratives of the sung and spoken word. Listeners to NPR might have heard this rising pure folk duo on “Tiny Desk Concerts.”

Josh Ritter - Thursday, Aug. 2

Born and raised in Moscow, Idaho, new folk/alternative country rock singer-songwriter Josh Ritter is known for his distinctive Americana style and narrative lyrics. “Gathering” is the latest of his nine albums, and it rose out of a prolific songwriting binge which shows in the breadth of sounds and stories he offers. “Gathering” is informed by a sense of gathering storms, of laughing at the darkness. Ritter is one of America’s best, most candidly honest younger singer-songwriters, and has been featured on NPR’s “World Café” and on “CBS This Morning.”

