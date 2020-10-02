GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Red Cross is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to help encourage people across the country to donate blood to help cancer patients. It's all part of a new campaign titled "Give Blood to Give Time."

The American Red Cross says patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation's blood supply. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Statistics also show an estimated 59,620 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in North Carolina this year. Many of these people will likely have a need for blood.

"A loved one's cancer diagnosis often makes families and friends feel helpless. That's why the Give Blood to Give Time partnership with the American Cancer Society is so important," said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer, American Red Cross. "When someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back."

Health officials say some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, reducing red blood cell and platelet production. Other times, the cancer itself or surgical procedures cause the problem. Blood products are often needed. In fact, according to the Red Cross, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet, only 3% of people in the United States give blood. More people are needed to donate regularly to help meet the need.

"The need for blood in cancer treatments is an important and untold story," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "The American Cancer Society is excited to be working with the Red Cross on Give Blood to Give Time. Through this partnership, we want people to know there are multiple ways they can help and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families."

To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment or make a financial gift, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.

How to donate blood: