GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, emergencies do not stop - and neither does the American Red Cross. The American Red Cross is remaining focused on the mission to "prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors."

On average, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters in the U.S. every year. Most of the disasters are home fires. So far this year, the Red Cross has helped more than 42,000 people who loss everything in a home fire.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross is making changes to the disaster response plan as well as the blood donation services. When it comes to responding to emergencies, the Red Cross is providing relief services through virtual and remote work. The Disaster Response Team is also practicing social distancing and using certain supplies to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We are providing our response team with hand sanitizer, disinfectant sprays, wipes, and masks," said Robert Sofaly, Regional Disaster Officer of the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross. "We follow the CDC's guidelines for social distancing."

The Red Cross is using technology to help the public after a disaster strikes. That includes the use of video conferencing to connect directly with families in need of shelter. The Red Cross is also providing financial support and mental health services for families in need over the phone.

As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, the Red Cross is stepping up to the plate to help COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The Red Cross is encouraging healthy people to donate blood and plasma. According to the Red Cross, "people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate plasma to help current patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease." As a safety precaution, the Red Cross has also made modifications at blood collection sites.

"They are also modifying the way that we collect blood in this time," said Sofaly. "They're wearing mask, and the little compression ball that you squeeze has a glove on it. There's social distancing measures there. People have to have their temperature taken before they can even enter the site."

The Red Cross is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help identify prospective donors and manage the distribution of blood donations to hospitals treating patients. For more information about the American Red Cross COVID-19 response or to find out how you can help, click here.