GREENSBORO, N.C. - The American Red Cross is working to prevent home fires in the Triad.

Statistics show seven people die in home fires every day. Most in homes that lack working smoke alarms.

Statistics also show that children and elderly disproportionately lose their lives in home fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

The American Red Cross established a Home Fire Campaign in 2014 to improve the odds and save lives.

Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the campaign.

It includes a series of home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events across the country.

This year, The American Red Cross has installed more than one million smoke alarms in over 500,000 homes.

The American Red Cross is still searching for volunteers to help with the fight to prevent home fires and save lives.

Volunteers are needed to help canvass at-risk neighborhoods, install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, and provide fire prevention and safety education to families.

The Sound The Alarm event kicked off on April 28th and ends on May 13th.

For more information about the Home Fire Campaign or to become a Red Cross volunteer

