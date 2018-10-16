GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Think about this; there are around 70 days until Christmas. For 3 out of 5 of you, that means you need to start shopping.

So how about putting your hard earned money to good use. You can shop and support the MOSAIC LIFESPAN Studio this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 at their annual Cabernets and Creations Art and Wine Fundraiser.

All the art featured at the event was created, designed and constructed by artists from the MOSAIC LIFESPAN Studio in Greensboro. They're individuals with disabilities who are using their talents for a good cause.

"Folks can come out and see the art and then get talk with the artists. And they now get to see where the magic happens, inside the studio," said Dawn Ashby, the Director of Arts for LIFESPAN.

Half of the proceeds go to the artists and half goes to the studio for supplies and materials.

Ashby says the art sale also gives the artists independence.

"It gives them a chance to express themselves and to show people all of the abilities they do have."

"Artwork is something that I really enjoy doing. And I like to go to the art show to communicate other people who do arts, " said Summer who's been at the studio for three months.

Whether you're looking for a gift for the holiday season or want to keep a decorative item for yourself, check out the LIFESPAN art sale this Thursday.

The Cabernets and Creations Art and Wine Fundraiser benefiting LIFESPAN Studio is this Thursday night, October 18, 2018 from 6-8:30 p.m. It's located at 2108 Cheshire Way in Greensboro.

