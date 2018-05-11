HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A bowl of soup and a helping hand can go a very long way. With your help, Open Door Ministries can feed even more of our community's hungry and homeless.

The group's annual Feast of Caring soup and bread fundraiser is Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Steve Keys is the Executive Director of Open Door Ministries in High Point. He says because of your help, they're able to help hundreds of families who are homeless and hungry.

"We work with the poor and homeless in our community. We offer seven different programs, serving the community. Our Father's Table serves three meals a day and serves over 90,000 meals a year. Our homeless shelter provides housing and supportive services to over 400,000 every year," said Keys.

The Feast of Caring is one of Open Door Ministries signature fundraisers. Key says you an expect soups from 30 different restaurants, churches and organizations, lots of different flavors so if you come out I'm sure you're going to find a flavor that you're going to like."

Jason Gleichman is owner and chef of Fixins in High Point. Fixins is one of the 30 restaurants participating this Thursday.

He explained why he gets involved.

"We moved to the area just over a year ago and we would like to get plugged into the community to see what we can do to help others," said Gleichman.

Gleichman demonstrated his butternut squash soup which is one of the soup's you can enjoy this Thursday. There's also pottery for sale and a special William Mangum Honor Card.

"Mangum donates the cards. There are on sale for $5 so we keep 100% of all the proceeds we sell. The cards have a different painting of his each year, and the card portrays a homeless person. This is the 31st year of the Honor Card," explained Keys.

The Open Door Ministries Feast of Caring is this Thursday, November 8, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in High Point.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's $15 for unlimited number of soups and $25 for soup and pottery.

You can find more information by clicking here.

© 2018 WFMY