GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's shopping for a good cause.

You can purchase the perfect Mother's Day gift and help others at the same time.

Centenary United Methodist Church is hosting its Annual Mother's Day Plant Sale.

All of the funds raised will be donated to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Greensboro.

It's a nonprofit organization that works to provide affordable housing for families at risk of poverty and homelessness.

The three-day plant sale has been going on for nearly 30 years.

A couple, George and Estelle Cranford, introduced the idea of a plant sale to their Sunday school class in 1989.

Since then, the plant sale has been a successful tradition that raises more than $100,000 for charity.

You can find a wide variety of plants at the sale, including petunias, marigolds, herbs, vegetables, and much more.

The plant sale will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church at 2300 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.

It starts on Thursday May 10th and runs through Saturday May 12th.

Mother's Day Plant Sale Dates & Times:

Thursday, May 10th: 8am to 6pm

Friday, May 11th: 8am to 6pm

Saturday, May 12th: 8am to 4pm

