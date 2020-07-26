Tools to help with your money anxiety

Some 1.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week.

For the 17th week in a row, the total jobless claims in the United States have been about 2 million. Another 975,000 people requested Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new federal program for self-employed and gig workers.

This uncertainty in finances can cause a great deal of anxiety. Dr. Nannette Funderburk joins the Good Morning Show with tools to help with the financial stress.

Right now, Congress is debating the extension of expanded unemployment insurance benefits. The massive $2 trillion relief bill passed in March known as the CARES Act provided out-of-work Americans with an additional $600 per week on top of their state unemployment insurance stipend.

The extra benefits are due to run out at the end of the month, but they'll run out those in many states after this weekend due to a technicality in the calendar.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk is a psychotherapist and owner of The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC, a counseling private practice in Greensboro, NC. Their goal is to empower you with practical skills to handle life's issues.