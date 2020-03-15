To combat the Coronavirus reach, many events with large audiences are canceled such as professional sports, concerts, and schools. Worry and anxiety are normal reactions, but your anxiety can change your body language in a way that can possibly increase your chances of getting sick.

When your anxious, you'll find ways to calm yourself. One way is through self-soothing behaviors such as nail-biting, rubbing your nose or eyes. These are ways that the virus is transmitted. It's important to identify the triggers that increase your anxiety such as being around someone who coughs or sneezes, not being able to maintain the six feet or social distance. And then find ways to cope such as going to the grocery store at times that there would be fewer people. Or, chewing gum instead of biting your fingernails. Squeezing a stress ball instead of rubbing your face. Or, using a tissue when you have the urge to touch your face.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.