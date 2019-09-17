United Way of Greater Greensboro says that Greensboro ranks 31% above the national poverty average. They go one to quote a sobering stat...57,000 Greensboro residents, which includes 25% of children, live in poverty.

That's why they partnered with Greensboro's own Grammy Award Winning producer "Fanatic" to create "Artists United to End Poverty", a benefit album with contributions from local recording artists, poets and prominent figures in the community.

All proceeds go to The United Way of Greater Greensboro. At last check the album was 8th on the iTunes downloads list.

To check it out, click here.

