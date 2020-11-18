Asheboro City Schools to hold a bus driver job fair

ACS currently has about 16 regular bus drivers. The school district is looking to fill at least 20 positions for a starting rate of 12.50 per hour.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you’re searching for a job, you might want to consider a career as a school bus driver. Asheboro City Schools is holding a bus driver job fair on Wednesday. The school district is searching for hard workers committed to excellence and safety.

ACS currently has about 16 regular bus drivers. The school district is looking to fill at least 20 positions for a starting rate of 12.50 per hour. The job openings also include about 2 to 3 bus driver substitutes.

To operate a school bus in North Carolina, You must be at least 18 years old, have at least six months of driving experience, have a School Bus Driver's Certificate and hold a commercial driver license with both "S" (school bus) and "P" (passenger) endorsements.

To obtain a School Bus Driver's Certificate, you must be specially trained and pass an examination by a Driver Education Program Specialist that demonstrates the fitness and competency required to operate a school bus.

The requirements for the driver of a school activity bus are the same except a School Bus Driver's Certificate is not required. For a list of other requirements and qualifications to be a school bus driver, visit the North Carolina DMV website.

The bus driver job fair will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the ACS Central Office located at 1126 S. Park Street in Asheboro.